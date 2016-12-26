Conservation Australia vs Adani Coalmine
27 Dec 2016
Last week Indian coal mining company Adani was revealed to be the subject of several corruption probes which allege dodgy business dealings and tax evasion.
At the same time, the company is planning to open one of the world’s largest coal mines in Northern Queensland.
Ian spoke to the CEO of Conservation Australia last week about the allegations and a legal challenge being mounted against the company.
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
