Community members rally against cuts to penalty rates
07 Mar 2017
Last week, workers, supporters and union groups came together to rally against the cuts to penalty rates, outside of the Fair Work Commission offices on North Terrace.
Small Change’s Lisa Burns caught up with some of those present at the rally, for a chat.
Produced by Lisa Burns
To keep up to date with further action and campaigns, visit the Industrial Workers of the World Facebook page
