Community members rally against cuts to penalty rates

07 Mar 2017

Last week, workers, supporters and union groups came together to rally against the cuts to penalty rates, outside of the Fair Work Commission offices on North Terrace.

Small Change’s Lisa Burns caught up with some of those present at the rally, for a chat.

Produced by Lisa Burns

