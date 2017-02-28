Commonwealth Ombudsman and language interpreting

In this week’s show, we find out about the work of the Commonwealth Ombudsman and, in particular, the focus of the Social Services, Indigenous and Disability Branch.

We learn about how to make a formal complaint to the Commonwealth Ombudsman about a government department or a government official if we believe that they are not carrying out their responsibilities properly or if we think that we have been treated unfairly or unreasonably by them.

To find out more about the Office of the Commonwealth Ombudsman, we invited the Senior Assistant Ombudsman in the Social Services, Indigenous and Disability Branch of the Office of the Commonwealth Ombudsman, to come and chat with us – our guest is Louise MacLeod.

We talk with Louise about the particular responsibilities and work of her office and what people need to do if they want to make a complaint about a government service in their community.

We also find out about the Commonwealth Ombudsman’s report on Aboriginal Language Interpreter Services and the importance of using interpreters: Accessibility of Indigenous Language Interpreters – Talking in Language Follow-up Investigation, December 2016. You can read a copy of the report here.

If you would like to contact the Ombudsman’s Office you can check out the website: http://www.ombudsman.gov.au/about or contact the office by phoning 1800 060 789 (Calls from mobile phones are charged at mobile phone rates).

If you want to download the form for lodging a complaint, click this link: Online Complaint Form