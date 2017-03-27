COLONIAL HISTORY THROUGH ADNYAMATHANHA EYES – VINCE COULTHARD

Uncle Vince Coulthard officially opened the exhibition UNSETTLED: COLONIAL RUINS IN THE FLINDERS RANGES.

It’s an exhibition featuring ancient and old material but presented through cutting edge interactive technology.

Andnyamathanha stories, photos, videos are the focus of this relooking at colonial ruins.

It’s been a collaborative effort amongst many organisations and individuals.

Nunga Wangga caught up with a few people at the opening at the State Library last week.

There was a great representation of the Andnyamathanha peoples.

Most had travelled a fair way on a hot SA day.

Christine Brown chatted to Uncle Vince who most of us know through his Umeewarra Media up there in Port Augusta.

It’s on at the state library until May.

It’s open 7 days a week from 10am until 5 pm.

The exhibition IS FREE.

And don’t forget to check out the OUTDOOR STORY WALL. It only works after dusk.

The Story Wall is interactive and features some of the material from the inside exhibition in the Institute Building.

The State Library Institute Building is on the corner of North Terrace & Kintore Avenue. It’s the old colonial building.