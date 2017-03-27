COLONIAL HISTORY THROUGH ADNYAMATHANHA EYES – PAULINE MCKENZIE

Aunty Pauline McKenzie came from Hawker to speak at the Unsettled Exhibition Opening of

Unsettled: Colonial ruins in the Flinders Ranges.

It’s an exhibition featuring ancient and old material but presented through cutting edge interactive technology.

Andnyamathanhna stories, photos, videos are the focus of this relooking at colonial ruins.

It’s been a collaborative effort amongst many organisations and individuals.

Christine Brown managed to grab Aunty Pauline her before everyone else did!

UNSETTLED; COLONIAL RUINS IN THE FLINDERS RANGES

It’s on at the state library until May.

It’s open 7 days a week from 10am until 5 pm.

The exhibition IS FREE.

And don’t forget to check out the OUTDOOR STORY WALL. It only works after dusk.

The Story Wall is interactive and features some of the material from the inside exhibition in the Institute Building.

The State Library Institute Building is on the corner of North Terrace & Kintore Avenue. It’s the old colonial building.