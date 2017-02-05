Closing down coal power: RIP Hazelwood

Victoria’s Hazelwood power station and its associated mine will close on March 31, this year. The decommissioning, site remediation and rehabilitation of the Hazelwood power station and its associated mine will cost at least $743 million. This is according to Hazelwood’s owner, Engie. However, they acknowledge that the cost may rise. To look at this issue more broadly Des Lawrence spoke to Environment Victoria’s campaigns manager Nick Aberle.

Wiki image: Mriya (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Hazelwood rehabilitation estimated to cost $743 million but may rise, Engie says

Hazelwood coal mine rehabilitation will face significant and unprecedented challenges