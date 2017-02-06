Climate change and the rise of bushfires

The 7th of February is the eighth anniversary of the Black Saturday bushfires which devastated the Victorian countryside.

And as climate change continues, the weather conditions which create the worst bush-fires are expected to increase.

That’s according to an extensive international study of more than 23 million landscape fires over the last decade, which has pinpointed the natural conditions which lead to fires.

Professor of Environmental Change Biology at the University of Tasmania David Bowman headed the international research effort, and he joined Jennie to discuss

Produced by Thomas Luke