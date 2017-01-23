Climate Change, a National Emergency?
The power plant in Port Augusta has been making headlines over the last few weeks as a cloud of ash billows over the country city.
But the ash cloud is just the latest in a series of hardships faced by the city since the closure of the power plant, highlighting the need for a transition plan to green energy.
Craig Wilkins from Conservation SA joined Jennie in studio to discuss the issue and call for a national deceleration of emergency due to climate change
