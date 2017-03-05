“Clean coal” research funds channelled into advertising and lobbying

Whatever you think of the merits of researching “clean coal”, you would at least expect that the money meant to fund it, would actually end up being spent for that particular purpose. Research money came to the coal industry via deductions from their state mining royalty payments and was meant to solely fund the research into “clean coal”. However, in the run-up to last year’s election, $2.5 million was redirected into advertising and lobbying to push the case for low-emissions, coal-fired power plants. Richard Denniss of the Australia Institute has labelled this episode as “scandalous”. Des Lawrence spoke to him to examine the intricacies of this money-shuffling by the coal industry.

Pixabay image: Pavlofox – Public Domain

Pre-election coal advertising funded by money meant for clean coal research