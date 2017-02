Artist Ilona Glastonbury from the Barossa Valley set up the Instagram account Clay For Aleppo for Australian ceramic artists to donate their work to be bid on with the proceeds directly donated to NGO’s working on the ground in Syria.

She had a chat with Tara Nash about it.

Image sourced by: https://www.facebook.com/Ilona-Glastonbury-154934491258003/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf