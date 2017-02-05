Classical Sunday Playlist 5th February 2017
05 Feb 2017
Presenter: Peter Trevaskis
Track Artist Album
1812 Overture - Tchaikovsky St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra and Chamber Choir - Vladimir Ashkenázy Decca 478 3365
Variations on Carnival of Venice - Paganini Joshua Bell - violin; Simon Mulligan - piano Sony 88697074162
Overture: The Flying Dutchman - Wagner Bayreuth Festival Orchestr - Karl Böhm Deutsches Grammophon 479 1176
"Mars - the Bringer of War" (The Planets) - Holst Richard Rodney Bennett and Susan Bradshaw - pianos Facet 8002
Pas de Deux from "Paquita" - Minkus London Symphony Orchestra - Richard Bonynge Decca 480 4863
Toward the Unknown Region - Vaughan Williams Choir of Winchester Cathedral; The Wayneflete Singers; Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra: Timothy Byram-Wigfield - organ Decca 467 613-2
Danse napolitaine (Swan Lake) - Tchaikovsky Katia and Marielle Labèque - pianos Philips 442 778-2
Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op. 72 - Dvorak Katia and Marielle Labèque - pianos Philips 426 264-2
Overture: Zampa - Hérold London Philharmonic Orchestra - Jean Martinon Decca 476 2757