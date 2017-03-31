Classical Sunday 2nd April

Today Grahame introduces a solo recital 2.30 pm today at the Ukaria Centre by Finnish pianist Paavali Jumppanen then talks with conductor Luke Dollman about their planned concert on the 29th of this month by the Elder New Music Collective at the conservatorium in memory of composer Peter Maxwell Davies. This will feature works by Max and pupils Ross Edwards and Grahame Dudley who will also share conducting honours with Luke Dollman and speak briefly of his fifty year friendship with the composer and the role he played in the world and particularly here in Adelaide. We conclude with music for Easter. Panelist Rob Bailey

Maxwell Davies, “A Glass of Frontignac” world premiere Elder New Music with Grahame Dudley Orkney Festival BBC live recording

Maxwell Davies, 7 In Nomines. excerpts Aquarius with Nicholas Cleobury

Maxwell Davies, Pavan after Henry Purcell Lights with Grahame Dudley

Beethoven, Finale “Moonlight” Sonata piano Paavali Jumppanen

Tristan Murail, “Bells of Farewell and a Smile’’ piano Ashley Hribar

Tristan Murail Seven Last words of Christ excerpt

Vladimir Martinov Stabat Mater excerpt Ensemble Opus Posthumus with Tatania Grindenko

George Crumb Easter Dawning Carillon Solo Don Cook