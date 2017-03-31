Classical Sunday 2nd April
Today Grahame introduces a solo recital 2.30 pm today at the Ukaria Centre by Finnish pianist Paavali Jumppanen then talks with conductor Luke Dollman about their planned concert on the 29th of this month by the Elder New Music Collective at the conservatorium in memory of composer Peter Maxwell Davies. This will feature works by Max and pupils Ross Edwards and Grahame Dudley who will also share conducting honours with Luke Dollman and speak briefly of his fifty year friendship with the composer and the role he played in the world and particularly here in Adelaide. We conclude with music for Easter. Panelist Rob Bailey