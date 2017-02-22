Classical Sunday 26th Feb. 2017
Track Artist Album
Shostakovich: Festive overture, op.96 New Zealand Sym. Orch.; cond. Christopher Lyndon-Gee Naxos 8.553126
Vieuxtemps: cello concerto no.2, op.50 Alban Gebhardt, cello; Royal Flemish Philharmonic; cond. Josep Caballe-Domenech Hyperion CDA 7790
Grieg: Piano sonata in E min.; op.7 Findlay Cockrell, piano Self pub. FC-01
Respighi: The birds London Sym. Orch.; cond. Ivan Kertesz Decca 450 110-2
Britten: Suite for harp Alice Giles, harp Tall Poppies TP213 A
Grieg: 3 Lyric Pieces Findlay Cockrell, piano Self pub. FC-01