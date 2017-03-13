Classical Sunday 12th March

Murders and Monsters

Grahame Dudley follows up last weeks guests; composer Holly Harrison and Nicholas Photinos, cellist with Eighth Blackbird with some of Lewis Carroll’s fantastic creations and examples of that strange form the “Murder Ballade.” Panelist. Rob Bailey

Track Artist Album

Holly Harrison, Frogstomp Trio for flutes bass clarinet and percussion Lamorna Nightingale, Jason Noble and Joshua Hill

Arne Nordheim, The Hunting of the Snark Solo Trombone Gaute Vikdal

Arne Nordheim, Return of the Snark plus Electronics

Gyorgy Ligeti, the Lobster Quadrille The King's Singers

Jesper Koch, Jabberwocky Solo accordion Johannes Andreasen

Percy Grainger, Father and Daughter, Faroe Island Ballad John Eliot Gardiner with Monteverdi choir and orchestra

English Folksong, Lord Rendall Alfred Deller counter tenor and the Deller Consort

American folksongs, Ornie Wise Shirley Collins

American folksongs, Pretty Polly Doc Boggs

Bryce Dessner “Murder Ballades” Ornie Wise, Brushy Fork, Pretty Polly, Tears for Polly Eighth Blackbird