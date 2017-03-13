Classical Sunday 12th March
Murders and Monsters
Grahame Dudley follows up last weeks guests; composer Holly Harrison and Nicholas Photinos, cellist with Eighth Blackbird with some of Lewis Carroll’s fantastic creations and examples of that strange form the “Murder Ballade.” Panelist. Rob Bailey
Track Artist Album
Holly Harrison, Frogstomp Trio for flutes bass clarinet and percussion Lamorna Nightingale, Jason Noble and Joshua Hill
Arne Nordheim, The Hunting of the Snark Solo Trombone Gaute Vikdal
Arne Nordheim, Return of the Snark plus Electronics
Gyorgy Ligeti, the Lobster Quadrille The King's Singers
Jesper Koch, Jabberwocky Solo accordion Johannes Andreasen
Percy Grainger, Father and Daughter, Faroe Island Ballad John Eliot Gardiner with Monteverdi choir and orchestra
English Folksong, Lord Rendall Alfred Deller counter tenor and the Deller Consort
American folksongs, Ornie Wise Shirley Collins
American folksongs, Pretty Polly Doc Boggs
Bryce Dessner “Murder Ballades” Ornie Wise, Brushy Fork, Pretty Polly, Tears for Polly Eighth Blackbird
Thomas Albert, 13 Ways of Looking at a Blackbird. nos. 8-13 Eighth Blackbird