Classical Playlist Sunday 19th February 2017.
19 Feb 2017
Presented by Peter Trevaskis.
The Youtube mentioned in the programme is
Track Artist Album
La Valse - Ravel Cleveland Orchestra - Chritoph von Dohnányi Warner 0825646771936
Final to Symphonie No. 4 - Vierne Daniel Roth - organ Aeolus AE-10551
Two Fables of Krylov Op. 4 - Shostakovich Larissa Dyadkova - mezzo; Women's Voices of the Gothenberg Opera; Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Deutsche-Grammophon 439 860-2
The Tempest Op. 46 - Fibich Czech National Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.573197
Slavonic Rhapsody No. 2 Op. 45 - Dvorak Gewandhausorchester Leipzig Decca 476 7334
Overture: The Barber of Baghdad - Cornelius Royal Scottish National Orchestra Naxos 8.573418
Valse-Fantaisie in B minor - Glinka Samara Philharmonic Orchestra 6Nova Classics 74321 37294 2
Overture: The Tsar's Bride - Rimsky-Korsakov Russian national Orchestra Newton Classics 8802037