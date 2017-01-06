Classical Connection Wednesday January 4

Grahame Dudley starts the year with a program from Over There and Everywhere. Music from around the war torn world of 1917 a hundred years ago. Panelist Rob Bailey

George M. Cohan ''Over There'' Enrico Caruso

Charles Ives ''They are There” sung and played by the composer

Charles Ives “They are There” (version for band) U.S. Marine Band

Charles Ives “In Flanders Field'' J. J. Penna baritone Patrick Carfizzi piano

Charles Ives “Tom Sails Away” Roberta Alexander soprano Tan Crone piano

Charles Ives From Hanover Street North, at the End of a Tragic Day Chicago Symphony c. Morton Gould

Sergei Prokofiev Cantata “Seven they are Seven” St Petersburg Symphony c.Vladimir Askenazy

Sergei Prokofiev Classical Symphony London Symphony c. Valery Gergiev

Percy Grainger Lullaby from Tribute to Foster Penelope Thwaites piano

Percy Grainger Tribute to Stephen Foster Monteverdi Orchestra c. John Eliot Gardiner