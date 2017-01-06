Classical Connection Wednesday January 4
07 Jan 2017
Grahame Dudley starts the year with a program from Over There and Everywhere. Music from around the war torn world of 1917 a hundred years ago. Panelist Rob Bailey
Track Artist Album
George M. Cohan ''Over There'' Enrico Caruso
Charles Ives ''They are There” sung and played by the composer
Charles Ives “They are There” (version for band) U.S. Marine Band
Charles Ives “In Flanders Field'' J. J. Penna baritone Patrick Carfizzi piano
Charles Ives “Tom Sails Away” Roberta Alexander soprano Tan Crone piano
Charles Ives From Hanover Street North, at the End of a Tragic Day Chicago Symphony c. Morton Gould
Sergei Prokofiev Cantata “Seven they are Seven” St Petersburg Symphony c.Vladimir Askenazy
Sergei Prokofiev Classical Symphony London Symphony c. Valery Gergiev
Percy Grainger Lullaby from Tribute to Foster Penelope Thwaites piano
Percy Grainger Tribute to Stephen Foster Monteverdi Orchestra c. John Eliot Gardiner
Alfredo Casella Prelude, Valse and Ragtime Rex Lawson operates pianola roll made by the composer