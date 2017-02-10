Classical Connection Wednesday 8 February

Grahame Dudley’s guest today is opera designer Rufus Didswisus who talks about his work, including his recent collaborations with opera director Barry Kosky whose sell-out production of Handel’s ‘Saul’ opens soon in the Adelaide Festival. Panelist, Rob Bailey

Track Artist Album

Prokofiev Violin concerto No 1 1st movement Cho Liang Lin with Los Angeles orch c. Pekka Salonen

Offenbach Excerpt La Belle Helene Jussi Bjorling

Offenbach aria and finale choeur du musicians du Louvre .Felicity Lott and Laurent Naouri

Wagner Flying Dutchman German State Opera orchestra and chorus c. Barenboim

Wagner Chorus “Johoho”

Oscar Straus “The Merry Nibelungs” finale Cologne Radio orchestra and Chorus

Puccini “La Fanciulla del West'' Prelude and Aria Mario del Monaco Academy Santa Cecilia

Bock ''Fiddler on the Roof'' Wedding Dance Original Broadway cast

Prokofiev Violin Concerto no 1 Scherzo and Finale (see above)