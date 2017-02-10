Classical Connection Wednesday 8 February
Grahame Dudley’s guest today is opera designer Rufus Didswisus who talks about his work, including his recent collaborations with opera director Barry Kosky whose sell-out production of Handel’s ‘Saul’ opens soon in the Adelaide Festival. Panelist, Rob Bailey
Track Artist Album
Prokofiev Violin concerto No 1 1st movement Cho Liang Lin with Los Angeles orch c. Pekka Salonen
Offenbach Excerpt La Belle Helene Jussi Bjorling
Offenbach aria and finale choeur du musicians du Louvre .Felicity Lott and Laurent Naouri
Wagner Flying Dutchman German State Opera orchestra and chorus c. Barenboim
Wagner Chorus “Johoho”
Oscar Straus “The Merry Nibelungs” finale Cologne Radio orchestra and Chorus
Puccini “La Fanciulla del West'' Prelude and Aria Mario del Monaco Academy Santa Cecilia
Bock ''Fiddler on the Roof'' Wedding Dance Original Broadway cast
Prokofiev Violin Concerto no 1 Scherzo and Finale (see above)
Grechaninov Liturgy of St Chrysostom no 3. After the reading and Conclusion Boris Christoff and Bulgarian choir and orchestra