Classical Connection Wednesday 1st March

Our last program in this time spot. We have moved to Sunday mornings at 9am.

Starting the festival with a bang Grahame Dudley talks with Nicholas Photinos, cellist from the dynamic Eighth Blackbird ensemble which is touring Australia with Musica Viva and then with Sydney composer Holly Harrison whose Lewis Carroll inspired piece “Lobster Tales and Turtle Soup” is being premiered at the festival by Eighth Blackbird Adelaide Town Hall Thursday March 9th at 7.30pm. Panelist Rob Bailey

Track Artist Album

Thomas Albert, 13 ways of looking at a Blackbird to poems by Wallace Stevens movements 1-8 Eighth Blackbird

Bryce Dessner, Murder Ballads Eighth Blackbird