Classical Connection Sunday January 21

Grahame Dudley talks with Sebastian Phlox and David Moran about their new concert series. Then on to Australia Day with some of our greatest composers and featuring one of our greatest villains. Panelist Rob Bailey

Track Artist Album

Anon. La Paduana del Rae

Gervaise Pavane and Galliard

David Moran Hyperchaconne

Couperin Les Barricades Mysterieux

Marais Sonate a la Maresienne

Percy Grainger Australian Up-Country Song Academy of St. Martin's in the Fields

Percy Grainger Gum-Suckers' March Pianola Percy Grainger / Lotta Mills Hough

Alfred Hill “Waiata Poi“ - Tiny Ball on end of String Peter Dawson

Alfred Hill Allegro. String Quartet no 10 Dominion String Quartet

Brett Dean Violin Concerto. Lost Art of Letter Writing

Brett Dean Ned Kelly's Jerilderie Letter Frank Peter Zimmerman with Sydney S.O.

George Dreyfus Ned Kelly Ballad “Man in Iron” sung and played by the composer

George Dreyfus Theme Music from ABC tv series “Rush” Queensland S.O. conducted by the composer