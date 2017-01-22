Classical Connection Sunday January 21
22 Jan 2017
Grahame Dudley talks with Sebastian Phlox and David Moran about their new concert series. Then on to Australia Day with some of our greatest composers and featuring one of our greatest villains. Panelist Rob Bailey
Track Artist Album
Anon. La Paduana del Rae
Gervaise Pavane and Galliard
David Moran Hyperchaconne
Couperin Les Barricades Mysterieux
Marais Sonate a la Maresienne
Percy Grainger Australian Up-Country Song Academy of St. Martin's in the Fields
Percy Grainger Gum-Suckers' March Pianola Percy Grainger / Lotta Mills Hough
Alfred Hill “Waiata Poi“ - Tiny Ball on end of String Peter Dawson
Alfred Hill Allegro. String Quartet no 10 Dominion String Quartet
Brett Dean Violin Concerto. Lost Art of Letter Writing
Brett Dean Ned Kelly's Jerilderie Letter Frank Peter Zimmerman with Sydney S.O.
George Dreyfus Ned Kelly Ballad “Man in Iron” sung and played by the composer
George Dreyfus Theme Music from ABC tv series “Rush” Queensland S.O. conducted by the composer
Smilin' Biily Blinkhorn Poor Ned Kelly sung and played by the composer