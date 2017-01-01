Classical Connection Sunday 1st January 2017
01 Jan 2017
Presented by Peter Trevaskis.
Today we hear more than Classical Music – there’s Classical Humour as well.
Track Artist Album
Medley of Scottish Tunes - Trad. Pipes and Drums of the Royal Scots Guards ARC Music EUCD 2338
Tournament Galop - Gottschalk Hots Spring Music Festival Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.559036
Carnival Overture - Dvorak Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 466 906-2
Cherry Ripe - Horn Deborah Riedel - soprano; Arcadia Land Orchestra - Richard Bonynge MR 301118
Emperor Waltz Op. 437 - Strauss Unlisted Naxos 8.550339
Jealousy (Tango) - Jacob Gade Razumovsky Orchestra - Peter Breiner Naxos 8.557004
Lo que vendra (Tango) - Piazzolla Razumovsky Orchestra - Peter Breiner Naxos 8.557004
Marche Slave Op. 31 - Tchaikovsky Hungarian State Orchestra Laserlight Digital 15 620
The Twelve Days of Christmas - Brian Sibley Janette Parr and Peter Trevaskis Private Recording A
Danzas fantásticas - Turina Castile and León Symphony Orchestra - Max Bragado Darman Naxos 8.555955
Finale to Act 1 of "The Mikado" - Sullivan Glyndebourne Festival Chorus; Pro Arte Orchestra - Sir Malcolm Sargent; Soloists EMI 5 74477 2
Italian Folk Song Medley - Traditional The Three Tenors; Orchestra of the Rome Opera Decca 478 8826
Hör' ich Cymbalklänge (Zigeunerliebe) - Lehár Pilar Lorengar - soprano; Wiener Opernorchester - Walter Weller Decca 476 2703
Phaéton (Symphonic Poem) - Saint-Saëns Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.573138
Dripping with Gore - Anna Russell Anna Russell - soprano; Jimmy Carroll and his Orchestra Sony SFK 60317
"Auntie Rotter" - Peter Sellers Peter Sellers Parlophone PMD 1069
The Reluctant Cannibal (At the Drop of a Hat) - Swann and Flanders Donald Swann and Michael Flanders CDP 7974652
"Entrance of the Gladiators" - Fucik Czech Philharmonic Orchestra 0630-12344-2
Florentine March - Fucik Czech Philharmonic Orchestra 0630-12344-2
The Skaters Waltz - Waldteufel New London Orchestra - Ronald Corp Helios CDH55477
Softly awakes my heart (Samson et Dalila) - Saint-Saëns Lauris Elms - mezzo; West Australian Symphony Orchestra - Geoffrey Arnold ABC 465 650-2 A
March and Scherzo from "The Love for Three Oranges" = Prokofiev L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande - Ernest Ansermet 480 0830