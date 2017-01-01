Classical Connection Sunday 1st January 2017

Presented by Peter Trevaskis.

Today we hear more than Classical Music – there’s Classical Humour as well.

Track Artist Album

Medley of Scottish Tunes - Trad. Pipes and Drums of the Royal Scots Guards ARC Music EUCD 2338

Tournament Galop - Gottschalk Hots Spring Music Festival Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.559036

Carnival Overture - Dvorak Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 466 906-2

Cherry Ripe - Horn Deborah Riedel - soprano; Arcadia Land Orchestra - Richard Bonynge MR 301118

Emperor Waltz Op. 437 - Strauss Unlisted Naxos 8.550339

Jealousy (Tango) - Jacob Gade Razumovsky Orchestra - Peter Breiner Naxos 8.557004

Lo que vendra (Tango) - Piazzolla Razumovsky Orchestra - Peter Breiner Naxos 8.557004

Marche Slave Op. 31 - Tchaikovsky Hungarian State Orchestra Laserlight Digital 15 620

The Twelve Days of Christmas - Brian Sibley Janette Parr and Peter Trevaskis Private Recording A

Danzas fantásticas - Turina Castile and León Symphony Orchestra - Max Bragado Darman Naxos 8.555955

Finale to Act 1 of "The Mikado" - Sullivan Glyndebourne Festival Chorus; Pro Arte Orchestra - Sir Malcolm Sargent; Soloists EMI 5 74477 2

Italian Folk Song Medley - Traditional The Three Tenors; Orchestra of the Rome Opera Decca 478 8826

Hör' ich Cymbalklänge (Zigeunerliebe) - Lehár Pilar Lorengar - soprano; Wiener Opernorchester - Walter Weller Decca 476 2703

Phaéton (Symphonic Poem) - Saint-Saëns Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.573138

Dripping with Gore - Anna Russell Anna Russell - soprano; Jimmy Carroll and his Orchestra Sony SFK 60317

"Auntie Rotter" - Peter Sellers Peter Sellers Parlophone PMD 1069

The Reluctant Cannibal (At the Drop of a Hat) - Swann and Flanders Donald Swann and Michael Flanders CDP 7974652

"Entrance of the Gladiators" - Fucik Czech Philharmonic Orchestra 0630-12344-2

Florentine March - Fucik Czech Philharmonic Orchestra 0630-12344-2

The Skaters Waltz - Waldteufel New London Orchestra - Ronald Corp Helios CDH55477

Softly awakes my heart (Samson et Dalila) - Saint-Saëns Lauris Elms - mezzo; West Australian Symphony Orchestra - Geoffrey Arnold ABC 465 650-2 A