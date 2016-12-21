Classical Connection Playlist Wednesday 21st December 2016
Presented by Peter Trevaskis.
Track Artist Album
Ceremony of Carols - Britten Dresden Kreuzchor; Jutta Zoff - harp Laserlight 15 273
Entrance of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Reingold) - Wagner arr. Stokowski Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.570293
Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre) - Wagner Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.570293
Serenade in G (Eine kleine Nachtmusik) - Mozart Wiener Philharmoniker Deutsche Grammophon 450 035-2
Carmen Fantasy - de Sarasate Itzhak Perlman - violin; New York Philharmonic Orchestra - Zubin Mehta Deutsche Grammophon 477 9970
Pièce héroique - Franck Olivier Latry - at the organ of Notre Dame, Paris Deutsche Grammophon 479 1115
Waltz from "Faust" - Gounod arr. Liszt Geffrey Saba - piano PCD 858 A
Evening Canticles "Collegium Regale" - Howells Choir of King's College, Cambridge; Andrew Davis - organ Decca 480 7409
Danzon No. 2 - Marquez Simón Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venzuela - Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 479 4447