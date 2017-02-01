Classical Connection Playlist Wednesday 1st February 2017
01 Feb 2017
Presented by Peter Trevaskis.
The Daniel Roth Youtube performance is at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhJCQpa9lug
Track Artist Album
La Valse - Ravel Cleveland Orchestra - von Dohnanyi Warner0825
Final from Symphonie No. 4 - Vierne Daniel Roth - organ Aeolus AE-10551
Piano Concerto No. 5 - Villa-Lobos Cristina Ortiz - piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Miguel Gómez-Martínez Decca 452 617-2
Two Fables of Krylov Op. 4 - Shostakovich Larissa Dyadkova - mezzo; Womens' Voisce of the Gothenberg Opera; Gothen berg Symphony Orchestra - Järvi Deutsche Grammophon 439 860-2
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 - Liszt Jorge Bolet - piano Decca 478 5157
Capriccio espagnol Op. 34 - Rimsky-Korsakov L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande - Jesús López-Cobos Decca 480 7838
Cantique de Jean Raçine - Fauré The Gisborne Singers (Victoria) Private Recording A
St Pauls' Suite Op. 29 - Holst English Sinfonia Naxos 8.570339
La Fleur et des Eaux - Chausson Steve Davislim - tenor; Queensland Symphony Orchestra - Guillaume Tourniaire Melba MR 301123 A