Classical Connection Playlist 26 March 2017
25 Mar 2017
Presenter: Rosemary Beal
Including Events Diary of Local Concerts for next 2 months
Track Artist Album
Opening Chorus: St Mathhew Passion / J.S. Bach Academy of Ancient Music & Choir: Conductor. Richard Egarr ABC Classics 481564 A
Grave - Fandango / Boccherini The melos Quartet, Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Gramm 429512-2
Russian Easter Overture / Rimsky-Korsakov Bergen Philharmonic orch. / Conductor Dmitri Kitijenko Chandos9225
Psalm 23 / Nick Peros The renaissance Singers / Director Richard Cunningham Phoenix Records
# 1 Syymphonic Interlude from Intermezzo Op 72: Richard Strauss Sydney Symphony Orch. / Conductor Stuart Challender ABC Classics 4264802 A
Alphorn Op 15 No 3 / Richard Strauss Barry Tuckwell, horn / Maria Mc laughlin, soprano / Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4303702 A
Allegro 1st mvt, Concerto for Violin & Orch. Op 14 / Barber Melbourne Symphony Orch. / Conductor Hiroyuki Iwaki, Dene Olding, violin ABC Classics 4349002 A
Lilacs / Rachmaninov Daniel Cooper, piano Cooper A
Dark Earth / Daniel Cooper Daniel Cooper, piano Cooper A
The Croquet Match from Alice in Wonderland / Talbot Royal Philharmonic orch, Conductor Christopher Austin ABC Classics 4822218 A