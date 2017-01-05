Tomorrow night, Victoria Square will be the host of something truly magnificent. The world of acrobatics, juggling, balancing, and more.

Cirque Nocturne presents their show; Litha, for the public to come watch professional circus performers, and even learn a few tricks along the way.

Kate Lawrence and Malachi Frost from Cirque Nocturne joined breakfast host Ineke Mules in the studio to chat about their upcoming performances.

Produced by Morgan Burley and Alicia Franceschini

Image provided by Cirque Nocturne