CirKidz and Time in Space

For over 32 years CirKidz has been physical and creative outlet for young people to develop active and passive performance and personal development skills.



Margot Mansfield and Hamish McCourty are part of Time in Space a group that won best emerging artists at last year’s Fringe and are back this year with their new show Non Stop.

They joined us in the studio along with artistic director Joshua Hoare to talk about the program, the show and their presence in Fringe.

Produced by Chloe Holmes

Image sourced from Facebook