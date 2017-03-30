CHOICE – National Day of Action & Health Insurance Price Hikes

On March 27th 2017, Consumer Advocacy group CHOICE joined a number of other consumer groups as part of a National Day of Action against payday lenders.

These groups called for the Federal Government to immediately introduce legislation to better protect borrowers taking out payday loans with companies like Nimble or Cash Converters.

The government acknowledged the problems with these lenders at the end of last year after a review into the issue but as of yet have not acted.

We spoke to CHOICE representative Tom Godfrey about this issue and more.

Produced by Chloe Holmes

Image sourced from Flickr