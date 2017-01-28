China Doll – modern Asian flavours at Woollomooloo

Frank Shek absorbed his earliest immersion in true Chinese cuisine in Scotland, where he was born after his parents had moved from Hong Kong.

But his absolute comfort food is congee, not oatmeal porridge.

At China Doll his cooking may be Chinese at core but it encompasses elements from right across S-E Asia and as far as Japan.

And the west. His stuffed zucchini flowers turn out as tempura, with a prawn and garlic chive stuffing.

Congee doesn’t make it to the menu – but as Frank says: “It’s not a dish – it’s a way of life”.