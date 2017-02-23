Childhood at Kinchela Boy’s Home – Uncle Roger Jarrett

Uncle Roger Jarrett tells us about his childhood at Kinchela Boy’s Home, where he was taken at age 11 after being stolen from his mother.

“I cried every night. I didn’t know what I’d done wrong. I heard that bad people were taken and put in jail. This place was like jail. It wasn’t like jail, it was like hell”

Uncle Roger was one of the speakers at Reconciliation SA’s National Apology Breakfast. He was also a participant in the SBS Series “First Contact”, where he told his story to prominent non-Indigenous Australians including politician David Oldfield.

