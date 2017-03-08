Chief Justice on incarceration rate

In this week’s program, we talk about the high number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are caught up in the prison and justice systems. We hear about the difference in the rate of incarceration (imprisonment) of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples when compared to the rate experienced by non-Aboriginal peoples.

To find out more about the current incarceration rate and possible ways to reduce this rate and change these shameful statistics and the lives of the people behind these statistics, we chat with the Honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of South Australia, Chris Kourakis.

We ask the Chief Justice to share his thoughts about some of the causes of the high incarceration rate and to suggest possible ways to address this rate of imprisonment – including an approach that’s called, ‘Justice Reinvestment’.

You can find out more about Justice Reinvestment by clicking on the following links:

Article in The Advertiser newspaper (21 May 2016) citing the Chief Justice on the incarceration rate: http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/supreme-court-chief-justice-chris-kourakis-hits-out-at-south-australia-indigneous-jail-toll/news-story/7c47494e368a5f7d526c60eb5175dd97

http://www.justreinvest.org.au/justice-reinvestment-in-bourke/

http://www.justreinvest.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Justice-Reinvestment-in-Bourke_Briefing-paper-Aug-2013.pdf

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-09-19/four-corners-bourkes-experiment-in-justice-reinvestment/7855114

http://www.healthinfonet.ecu.edu.au/key-resources/programs-projects?pid=2586

http://www.justice.act.gov.au/page/view/3829/title/justice-reinvestment-strategy