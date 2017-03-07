Challenging the Status Quo – Clementine Ford

Clementine Ford is one of Australia’s most outspoken and respected feminists – she’s a writer, broadcaster and public speaker who challenges the status quo.

Time and time again through her public discussions and social media posts, Clementine reinforces the need to address gender inequity in our culture, to make life more socially harmonious for all people.

Jennie Lenman spoke with Clementine Ford, listen to the full interview here.

Produced by Kvitka Becker and Jennie Lenman

Image sourced from Facebook