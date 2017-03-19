Ceylon Aces won the Friendship Cup 2017 by 105 runs

Friendship cup which is an initiative of SACA to bring the South Australian multicultural community together through cricket.

We are happy to announce the Friendship cup 2017 was won by Ceylon Aces under the captaincy of Prageeth Kumarasiri. Ceylon Aces made 173 (Damith 66, Sandul 36, Rajeer 45). Opposition could only get 68 runs. Wickets were taken by Nadun Maliduwa, Kalhara Gunasinghe & Saju Halakoon.