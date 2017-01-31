Centrelink debt and what you need to know

This week’s program focuses on Centrelink and how people on income benefits have been affected by the recent automated debt letters that they have been receiving.

To find out more about this, we chat with Carolyn Cartwright from MoneyMob Talkabout and Amanda Tsoundarou from the Welfare Rights Centre.

Carolyn and Amanda let us know about the work that their organisations do, and how they can help if people are having problems with Centrelink payments or have received debt letters from Centrelink and are not sure what to do about them.

You can contact the Welfare Rights Centre on (08) 8223 1338 or 1800 246 287 or email volunteer@wrcsa.org.au. Check out their website at www.wrcsa.org.au

You can contact MoneyMob Talkabout on (08) 8953 2410 or check out their website at www.moneymob.org.au