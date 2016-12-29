C-Sections and Human Evolution

A recent study has linked the popular birthing procedure of C-Sections with a disruption in human evolution.

The study, conducted by the US National Academy of Sciences, states that because C-sections act as an alternative to natural birth, it is changing human evolution, resulting in women’s pelvises not growing to keep up with the larger size of babies now being born.

However some medical experts are sceptical of new the study, stating that the mother’s lifestyle factors such as obesity and age, play a far more significant role in the ease of birth and overall health of the child, than evolution.

Breakfast host Ian Newton was joined by Professor of Midwifery Caroline Homer from the University of Technology in Sydney to discuss the issue further.

