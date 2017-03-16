Butt Kapinski aka Deanna Fleysher

By night, they’re a lisping pwivate eye by the name of Butt Kapinski. Delving into a dark world of sin and shadows, Butt Kapinski roams dimly lit streets with one objective: solving crimes.

By day, they’re a talented performer, director and teacher from the United States by the name of Deanna Fleysher.

Deanna has brought the shady, shambolic world of Butt Kapinski down under as part of the 2017 Fringe Festival. You can catch Butt Kapinski for three more nights at 9:30 pm Friday 17th of March to Sunday the 19th of March at Garden of Unearthly Delights.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen



