Budget Deficit: Could Australia Lose it’s Triple A Credit Rating?

The National Budget deficit is back in the spotlight, with economists fearing that Australia may lose its Triple A credit rating. An outcome which would have damaging effects, such as diminishing investor confidence and increase borrowing costs.

Ineke Mules spoke with Beth Webster, Director of the Centre for Transformative Innovation at Swinburne University of Technology to discuss the current state of the deficit.

Produced by Michael Migali

Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons