Brushy One String is just as he sounds a man who plays a guitar with just one string. Hailing from the Jamaican countryside Brushy has toured the world after just one shot in the documentary film RiseUp.

His music has been called soulful and his style ingenious while recordings and videos have gone viral. Brushy One String will be performing as part of WOMADelaide this weekend. He joined us in the studio ahead of this to tell us about his musical journey.

Produced by Chloe Holmes