Bringing Sophisticated Ideas to Children
How can we help children navigate sophisticated ideas?
Davina Bell is a children’s author who balances her wondrous; imaginative tales with important messages that help children comprehend big topics.
‘The Underwater Fancy-Dress Parade’ is a tender tale about an anxious boy and ‘Under the Love Umbrella’ celebrates diversity and reminds children that comfort and love is ever-present, even when family is far away.
Davina joined Jennie at day 1 of Writers Week 2017 to talk about her love of literature.
Produced by Jennie Lenman
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter