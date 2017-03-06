Bringing Sophisticated Ideas to Children

How can we help children navigate sophisticated ideas?



Davina Bell is a children’s author who balances her wondrous; imaginative tales with important messages that help children comprehend big topics.



‘The Underwater Fancy-Dress Parade’ is a tender tale about an anxious boy and ‘Under the Love Umbrella’ celebrates diversity and reminds children that comfort and love is ever-present, even when family is far away.



Davina joined Jennie at day 1 of Writers Week 2017 to talk about her love of literature.

Produced by Jennie Lenman