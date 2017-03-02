Brexit and the French Election – European Correspondent

The United Kingdom’s House of Lords has halted the progression of the Brexit Bill after a 358 to 256 vote in favour of amending the proposal.

The Bill passed in the House of Commons early last month but Ministers have said that the rights of the approximately four million EU citizens in Britain and British nationals throughout the EU, require legal protection.



Our European correspondent from Deutsche Welle, Ineke Mules joined us to discuss this issue and more.

Produced by Chloe Holmes

Image sourced from Public Domain Pictures.