Breakfast Show Playlist: 23rd December
23 Dec 2016
Hosted by Ian Newton
Track Artist Album
She Moves The Byzantines
company Naomi Keyte
Seek The Wild Jack Cowell
Long Gone The Gooch Palms
Leadlight Julia Jacklin
I C U (feat. Thelma Plum) A.B. Original
Different Cities Olympia
Home Max Savage and His False Idols
Fingerprints Rule Of Thirds
Makes Me Feel Aright (feat. Annabel Weston) Oisima
Washed Out Timberwolf
Little Sister Waltz Koral & the Goodbye Horses
Fearless Kaurna Cronin
Electricity Jimmy & the Mirrors
Basic Normality St Morris Sinners
Summertime Shuffle Oisima