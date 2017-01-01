Breakfast Playlist – Monday 2nd January 2017
02 Jan 2017
Hosted by Ineke Mules
Track Artist Album
Learning To Fly Deep Sea Arcade A
Bury It Chvrches
90s Music Kimbra
Remember Love John Lennon & Yoko Ono
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Running With Wolves AURORA
Glad That You've Gone The Hard Aches A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Warhol Lisa Mitchell A
Californian Grass New Order
Love and Violence The SuperJesus A
Far Away Ali Barter A
We Are All Made of Stars Moby
The Ship Song Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds A
Fingerprints Rule of Thirds A
Boredom The Drones
Seek the Wild Jack Colwell A
Amelia Raygun
Happy in Your Head Ceres A
This City Will Eat Itself Blush Response