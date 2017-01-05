Breakfast Playlist – Friday 6th January
06 Jan 2017
Hosted by Ineke Mules
Track Artist Album
Deluge Indigo Kumiho A
Honey Olympia Self Talk A
Leadlight Julia Jacklin A
Joan of Arc Arcade Fire Reflektor
Friday I'm In Love The Cure Wish
Blue Moon Beck Morning Phase
Company Naomi Keyte A
Lies Chvrches The Bones Of What You Believe
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Maps Yeah Yeah Yeahs Fever To Tell
Maybe This Time Sarah Blasko Eternal Return A
Long Gone The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Wait Babes Are Wolves You Only Live Twice A
Stranger To My Happiness Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings Give The People What They Want
Us Regina Spektor Soviet Kitsch
Rattlesnake St. Vincent St. Vincent
Settle Down Kimbra
Fingerprints Rule of Thirds Rule of Thirds A