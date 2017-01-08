Breakfast Playlist – 9th January 2017
09 Jan 2017
Hosted by Ineke Mules
Track Artist Album
Learning To Fly Deep Sea Arcade A
Bury It Chvrches Every Open Eye
90s Music Kimbra The Golden Echo
One Way Or Another Blondie
Pretty Pimpin' Kurt Vile B'Lieve I'm Goin Down
I Will Survive Cake Fashion Nugget
Glad That You're Gone The Hard Aches I Freak Out A
Dance This Mess Around The B-52's The B-52's
Running With The Wolves AURORA
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Californian Grass New Order Lost Sirens
Love and Violence The Superjesus Love and Violence A
The Ship Song Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds The Good Son A
Far Away Ali Barter A
Atmosphere Joy Division
Fingerprints Rule of Thirds Rule of Thirds A
We Are All Made of Stars (Downtempo) Moby
I Will Find My Way Oisima feat. Allysha Joy A