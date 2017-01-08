Breakfast Playlist – 9th January 2017

Hosted by Ineke Mules

Track Artist Album

Learning To Fly Deep Sea Arcade A

Bury It Chvrches Every Open Eye

90s Music Kimbra The Golden Echo

One Way Or Another Blondie

Pretty Pimpin' Kurt Vile B'Lieve I'm Goin Down

I Will Survive Cake Fashion Nugget

Glad That You're Gone The Hard Aches I Freak Out A

Dance This Mess Around The B-52's The B-52's

Running With The Wolves AURORA

Jungle Tash Sultana A

Californian Grass New Order Lost Sirens

Love and Violence The Superjesus Love and Violence A

The Ship Song Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds The Good Son A

Far Away Ali Barter A

Atmosphere Joy Division

Fingerprints Rule of Thirds Rule of Thirds A

We Are All Made of Stars (Downtempo) Moby