Breakfast Playlist – 4th of January

Track Artist Album

High Low Dorsal Fins

Sometimes Accidentally The Goon Sax

The Opposite Of Us Big Scary

Never Seen This Before The Delta Riggs

Don't Cry Those Tears Jack Colwell

Company Naomi Keyte

I C U A.B. Original feat Thelma Plum

Different Cities Olympia

Big Balloon Tom West

Far Away Ali Barter

Glorious Heights Montaigne

Jungle Tash Sultana

Waste A Moment Kings Of Leon

The Greatest Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar

Planet Absorbed The Jim Mitchells

Mama's Gun Glass Animals

What's On Your Mind Plan B

I Thought We Knew Each Other British India

Passenger Side The Panics