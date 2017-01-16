Breakfast Playlist – 17 January 2016
Track Artist Album
Wild Fire Laura Manning
Say Something Loving The XX
Fish in the Sea Fat Freddy's Drop
Trust (feat. Isabella Manfredi) Flume A
Calling His Name Sasha March A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
The Bike Song Mark Ronson & The Business International
I Will Find My Way (feat. Allysha Joy) Oisima A
Worry Jack Garratt
This House is Going to Burn Taasha Coates A
Because I'm Me The Avalanches A
Wait Babes Are Wolves A
The Flaming Lips The Castle
Warning Bell Cosmo Thundercat A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings A
Reentry The Laurels A
Eagle Eyes (live in the Radio Adelaide studios by Marcello Cole) The Bitter Darlings A
Stuart Highway (live in the Radio Adelaide studios by Marcello Cole) The Bitter Darlings A
Still I Fall Kaurna Cronin A
Up Jumped the Rabbit Up Jumped the Rabbit A