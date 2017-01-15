Breakfast Playlist – 16 January 2016
16 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
90s Music Kimbra
Day Tripper The Beatles
Say Something Loving The XX A
I Will Find My Way (feat Allysha Joy) Oisima A
Tomorrow The Gooch Palms (Silverchair cover) A
Get It Right Secret Tape
Somebody I Used To Know Back In The 80s Tronicbox (remix of Goyte song)
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Wild Fire Laura Manning
Seek the Wild Jack Colwell A
Worry Jack Garratt
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings A
Soul Dice (feat. Abbey Howlette) God God Dammit Dammit A
Warhol Lisa Mitchell A
(live in the Radio Adelaide studio) Cal Williams Jr A
