Breakfast Playlist – 11th January 2017

Hosted by Ineke Mules

Track Artist Album

Long Time, Wrong Time Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Give The People What They Want

Lazy Eye Silversun Pickups Carnavas

Never Seen This Before The Delta Riggs Active Galactic A

Between Friends Japanese Wallpaper feat. Jesse Davidson Japanese Wallpaper

Gold Lion Yeah Yeah Yeahs Show Your Bones

Don't Cry Those Tears Jack Colwell Only When Flooded Could I Let Go A

Company Naomi Keyte Single A

Ceremony New Order Still

Different Cities Olympia Self Talk A

Far Away Ali Barter Single A

It's Oh So Quiet Bjork Post

Waste A Moment Kings of Leon Walls

Planet Absorbed The Jim Mitchells Planet Absorbed A

Dance This Mess Around The B-52's The B-52's

Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A

Jungle Tash Sultana Single A

Drop In The Ocean Tumbleweed Sounds from the Other Side A

Suzette Sleepy Lizard Single A