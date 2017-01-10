Breakfast Playlist – 11th January 2017
11 Jan 2017
Hosted by Ineke Mules
Track Artist Album
Long Time, Wrong Time Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Give The People What They Want
Lazy Eye Silversun Pickups Carnavas
Never Seen This Before The Delta Riggs Active Galactic A
Between Friends Japanese Wallpaper feat. Jesse Davidson Japanese Wallpaper
Gold Lion Yeah Yeah Yeahs Show Your Bones
Don't Cry Those Tears Jack Colwell Only When Flooded Could I Let Go A
Company Naomi Keyte Single A
Ceremony New Order Still
Different Cities Olympia Self Talk A
Far Away Ali Barter Single A
It's Oh So Quiet Bjork Post
Waste A Moment Kings of Leon Walls
Planet Absorbed The Jim Mitchells Planet Absorbed A
Dance This Mess Around The B-52's The B-52's
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Jungle Tash Sultana Single A
Drop In The Ocean Tumbleweed Sounds from the Other Side A
Suzette Sleepy Lizard Single A
Be My Lover Sleepy Lizard Single A