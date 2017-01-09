Breakfast Playlist – 10th January 2017
10 Jan 2017
Hosted by Ineke Mules
Track Artist Album
The Castle The Flaming Lips
Calling His Name Sasha March Don't Go Falling A
Hail Caesar AC/DC A
Beat To Beat The Jezabels The Brink A
The Water Johnny Flynn feat. Laura Marling Been Listening
Hang Me Up To Dry Cold War Kids Robbers & Cowards
Lost in the Dream The War On Drugs Lost in the Dream
Restless The Ocean Party A
This House is Gonna Burn Taasha Coates A
Same Same WAAX A
Because I'm Me The Avalanches Wildflower A
Wuthering Heights Kate Bush The Kick Inside
Out My Head Lazy Eye Out My Head A
How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful Florence and the Machine How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful
Learning To Fly Deep Sea Arcade A
Life Like This Kurt Vile B'Lieve I'm Goin Down
Reentry The Laurels Sonicology A
Wait Babes Are Wolves You Only Live Twice A
Leave A Trace CHVRCHES Every Open Eye
The Wire HAIM Days Are Gone