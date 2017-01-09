Breakfast Playlist – 10th January 2017

Hosted by Ineke Mules

Track Artist Album

The Castle The Flaming Lips

Calling His Name Sasha March Don't Go Falling A

Hail Caesar AC/DC A

Beat To Beat The Jezabels The Brink A

The Water Johnny Flynn feat. Laura Marling Been Listening

Hang Me Up To Dry Cold War Kids Robbers & Cowards

Lost in the Dream The War On Drugs Lost in the Dream

Restless The Ocean Party A

This House is Gonna Burn Taasha Coates A

Same Same WAAX A

Because I'm Me The Avalanches Wildflower A

Wuthering Heights Kate Bush The Kick Inside

Out My Head Lazy Eye Out My Head A

How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful Florence and the Machine How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful

Learning To Fly Deep Sea Arcade A

Life Like This Kurt Vile B'Lieve I'm Goin Down

Reentry The Laurels Sonicology A

Wait Babes Are Wolves You Only Live Twice A

Leave A Trace CHVRCHES Every Open Eye