Boxing Day Cup – Oisima

Boxing day sales not tickling your fancy? Well then, roll out of bed, chow down some christmas ham, slap on some sunscreen and head down to Park 25 to witness the the annual cricket bash between Adelaide musicians, The Rockatoos and bartenders, The Eagle Blues.

With one win a piece, the stakes are higher than ever at this year’s showdown.

Joining Ian in the the studio this morning was Rockatoo Oisima also known as Anth Wendt.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen