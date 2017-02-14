Adelaide is preparing to be taken over by festival wonders, and Kurrangga Park along Unley road will be transformed on the 25th of February for Bonus Cartwheel Day (10am-3pm).

It’s set to be a day full of interactive creativity, urban workshops, live performances, art displays and picnic treats designed to bring together families.



Phi Theodoros from the Living Arts Program joined Jennie to talk about the event.



Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from Flickr – Amy Selleck