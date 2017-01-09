Bob Magor: Mighty Murray R.I.P.

Bob Magor of Myponga grew up with a love of Banjo Paterson, thanks to his dad who recited Banjo’s poems to him as a small boy. As an only child and with no kids on the adjoining farms his early years were spent in a mainly male environment listening to all the stories told by neighbours and his dad. Bob’s poem about the Mighty Murray River features on Service Voices today alongside an interview with Graeme and Colleen Buchan, celebrating the history of Pompoota.

Bob Magor kindly gave his permission for Mighty Murray R.I.P. to be published on this Podcast.

Reference: http://www.bobmagor.com.au